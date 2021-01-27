‘We don’t need another Keita…’ Many LFC fans terrified by high-profile CB target’s injury record

There was much talk on Twitter last night about Rb Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, after respected New York Times journalist Rory Smith predicted we’d sign the young Frenchman in the summer via a Guardian podcast.

But plenty of the conversation was actually about the centre-back’s injury record, which is, in fairness, very bad!

Konate looks a serious player – we’re still a little excited by the link – but his ability to get himself on the pitch over the past few seasons has been limited.

Last season, he played eight Bundesliga games and this time he’s started just four – largely because he’s been unavailable.

At 21, that worries us a little – and you’ll see in the tweets below that he’s already had a number of serious impact injuries – as well as a recurring hip flexor issue.

He’s quick, strong and very talented – but if he’s available less than Joel Matip – what’s the point?

