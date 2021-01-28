Curtis Jones on how Liverpool can turn around rotten form v Tottenham

Curtis Jones has spoken well about how Liverpool can turn around the horrible run of form that has seen us fall seven points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

At one point before Christmas, we were five points clear at the top – almost taking our lead for granted – but right now – it looks as if we’re in a race for four finish.

We haven’t won in five Premier League games, and will be hoping to put that right this evening against Spurs at the London Stadium.

Betting on Liverpool right now though is a dangerous game, so maybe try OnlineCasinos instead!

“We got off to a good start in the last game, we scored two great goals, great team goals,” the Scouser told Liverpool’s official website.

“I don’t think we’ve been doing as well because of the goals that we haven’t been scoring but we’ve been creating a lot. So hopefully we can put things right in the games that are coming up.

“Every team is a great team, you’ve got to give 100 per cent. Spurs have a particular style of play, they like to sit deep, win the ball and then go on the counter-attack. We have to be aware of that.

“We’ve been having a lack of goals, so hopefully we can go there and put a few past them.

“We know that it’s a difficult game, a tough side to play against, especially at their ground it will be hard.

“We beat them in the last game, so we know they’ll be trying to get their revenge on us.

“So it’s the same as always: go there, give 100 per cent and try to come away with the three points.”

Jones is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Reds – and although he hasn’t been at his best since the turn of the year – nobody really has.

Long-term, we have enormously high hopes for the 19-year-old, who has technical ability and confidence in abundance.

Recently however, it’s appeared as if he’s been playing a little too safe; taking too many touches and playing passive, slow passes into feet instead of trying to make things happen.

Jones is a game-changer, and although he needs to tactically responsible to warrant a place in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three, we want to see his true nature as well – a player of instinct, creativity and with an eye for goal.

The youngster though has plenty of competition for his minutes. With everyone fit, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are arguably the first-choice trio, but due to the former playing in defence, we’ve only fielded that trio once all season.

As a result, Gini Wijnaldum has been a constant, but with the Dutchman leaving on the expiration of his contract, maybe Jones can step in and stake that spot for his own.

We also have Naby Keita and James Milner, plus the possibility of new arrivals, so Jones cannot rest on his laurels.