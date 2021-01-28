Fabinho ruled out of Spurs clash with ‘minor muscle issue’ in major blow to LFC

Fabinho has been ruled out of the upcoming tie with Tottenham this evening with a “minor muscle issue”, as reported by Melissa Reddy below.

The Reds have received an injury boost in the form of Jordan Henderson, who has returned to the first-XI and will likely take the Brazilian’s spot in the heart of defence alongside Joel Matip.

Fabinho missing with a minor muscle issue#LFC starting XI v #THFC: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, R Williams, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 28, 2021

The news will no doubt be massively frustrating for Liverpool fans to hear, and certainly more so for Jurgen Klopp, who has struggled to make do without his usual starting centre-back duo.

While the return of the captain does balance out the latest update on our No.3, it also means that we won’t be able to benefit from Henderson’s influence in midfield, once again.

It’s exactly the sort of situation Klopp will have been hoping to avoid, given that the German is already down to the bare bones as far as his defensive options go.

At the very least, the availability of Joel Matip will provide some level of assurance going into the 8pm clash in London.

We’re sure the skipper will prove to be a solid stand-in for Fabinho, who we’re hoping Liverpool won’t have to do without beyond the impending fixture.