Frank Lampard’s sacking could inadvertently help Liverpool’s potential midfield transfer plans

Chelsea’s interest in West Ham midfielder (and very occasional centre-back) Declan Rice has ended since the club’s decision to sack Frank Lampard.

The Guardian claim Thomas Tuchel isn’t keen on bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge, which theoretically gives any other potential suitors a free run at this signature.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Rice in the same article by Jacob Steinberg – but we don’t really see where the anchorman would fit in…

By our understanding, Liverpool will purchase a serious centre-back in the summer, which coinciding with the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, will allow Fabinho back into his rightful spot at the base of midfield…

With Jordan Henderson and Thiago also capable of playing no.6, and to a higher level than Rice – it seems like an unnecessary signing to us.

We think Liverpool need a centre-back and a centre-forward – a finisher with clinical movement in the penalty box.

But we’ve got more pressing things on the horizon, with a battle in the Premier League tonight to stop our barren run v Spurs.