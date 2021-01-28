German football expert likens Liverpool loanee to Erling Haaland

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at Union Berlin, is having a fantastic season in the Bundesliga, scoring five goals and notching up three assists in 16 games.

It’s fair to say the 23-year-old has caught the eye over the last few months, with some Reds fans calling for the Nigerian to replace Divock Origi in 2021/22 (see responses to this tweet).

But one German football expert has taken it to another level, comparing Awoniyi to perhaps the most up-and-coming striker in Europe right now – Erling Haaland.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Constantin Eckner said the Union Berlin forward ‘reminds’ him of the Borussia Dortmund hotshot a little bit.

The ESPN FC writer believes Awoniyi has found his footing in the Bundesliga, but does clarify that he’s ‘nowhere near the level of Haaland – his style is just somewhat similar’.

As Eckner himself states, the on-loan Liverpool striker obviously isn’t quite as good as the Norway international – but the comparison is interesting because the Reds don’t currently have an option like that in the squad.

Despite signing for the Anfield club in 2015, Awoniyi is yet to make his debut, but it’s through no fault of his own as getting a work permit has proven to be difficult thus far.