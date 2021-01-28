(Image) Liverpool finally get lucky with VAR as Son goal disallowed

It’s a miracle, Reds! A VAR review has finally gone in Liverpool’s favour.

Spurs star Son Heung-min thought he bagged the opener against the Premier League champions on Thursday night – but it was swiftly chalked off.

It was a well taken chance by the South Korea international, but he was adjudged to be offside in the build-up play for the goal.

A let off for Liverpool – it’s refreshing for something to actually go our way for once this season, but there will be more questions about the use of VAR, we’re sure…

Take a look at the screenshot below:

VAR decided Son Heung-Min was offside 🧐 Relief for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/vPGwzqYu1y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2021