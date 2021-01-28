(Image) Liverpool v. Spurs team news confirmed as Fabinho misses out but Henderson returns

Good news, Liverpool fans! Jordan Henderson is back in the team this evening to take on Spurs after recovering from a minor injury.

But there is also the unavoidable bad news that Fabinho has not been selected in the match-day squad and misses out through injury, with the skipper drafted in to play alongside Joel Matip in defence.

Liverpool have Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara in midfield, with the usual suspects up top.

Take a look at the full team news below:

The team news is in, Reds! The captain returns, but Fabinho misses out through injury. Thoughts? 💭 #LFC #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/d4cE94z50j — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 28, 2021