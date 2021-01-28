Klopp explains percentage chances of a last-minute centre-back signing

Jurgen Klopp has explained how Liverpool are very unlikely to sign a new centre-back before the end of the month.

Despite the fact Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for the season, with the current senior option Joel Matip unable to play two games a week, the club has decided not to bring in cover this January – much to the bewilderment of supporters everywhere.

And the boss, who would obviously love one, doesn’t think it’ll happen…

“Not really, no,” he told yesterday’s press-conference, when asked if we cant expect a surprise…

“I would not say absolutely 100 percent no, but I don’t expect anything to happen, to be honest.”

At least he hasn’t entirely ruled it out, eh?!

FSG have run Liverpool responsibly and deserve enormous credit for the success we’ve achieved and the manner in which they’ve backed Klopp and given him time to build this wonderful team.

But this is a situation when we are clearly in a dire situation at centre-back and their refusal to arm Klopp and Michael Edwards with the funds required is hard to take.

It’s not like this season is a write-off. We’re in the Champions League still – and have a fight to qualify for it next season – too.