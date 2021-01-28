Klopp hints Liverpool will now buy a centre-back before Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated the need for Liverpool to buy a centre-back before the transfer deadline closes on Sunday.

Tonight, Fabinho was unable to start because of a minor muscle injury, while Joel Matip, the only actual senior centre-back left in our squad, picked up a serious ankle ligament issue.

We now have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Matip out for the season, meaning our most senior centre-half is Nat Phillips, followed by Rhys Williams.

“You can imagine that we can think about everything. We think the whole time it’s about doing the right thing. I’m not picky but we need to find the right player,” Klopp said, as reported by the Sunday World.

If Liverpool fail to bring in a centre-back before February it will be an absolute travesty.

At this stage, literally anybody with Premier League experience would do. They don’t need to be here for the long-term, they just need to be half decent, half-fit and willing.

We’d suggest Romain Saiss from Wolves. He’s 30 and is out of contract in the summer so won’t cost very much.

He’s not bad – and would help plug the gap until the summer when we can buy a serious long-term option.