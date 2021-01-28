Klopp not crazy about Thiago’s performance, but Liverpool fans go loopy for him at no.8

Thiago enjoyed his first victory for Liverpool as a Premier League starter tonight – which is something we didn’t think we’d be first writing in January back when he signed!

The Spaniard made some rash tackles, but overall was a lovely influence on our side in the midfield, crucially playing in a more advanced role – ahead of Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner.

So far, Thiago has almost been exclusively at no.6, but tonight, he roamed more as a no.8, often actually appearing like he was playing in a Roberto Firmino-esque false-9 position, especially in the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp seems to think he could have done more, as you can see in the comment below tweeted by journalist Paul Gorst:

Although we want Thiago to cut out his Paul Scholes-esque tackling, we loved his performance, especially in the headband, second-half.

In the Premier League, you need some size and bulk anchoring the midfield, and we’d much rather his beautiful passes are used closer to the opposition net.

It seems like most of the Liverpool fans on Twitter agree!

 

