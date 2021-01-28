Klopp not crazy about Thiago’s performance, but Liverpool fans go loopy for him at no.8

Thiago enjoyed his first victory for Liverpool as a Premier League starter tonight – which is something we didn’t think we’d be first writing in January back when he signed!

The Spaniard made some rash tackles, but overall was a lovely influence on our side in the midfield, crucially playing in a more advanced role – ahead of Gini Wijnaldum and James Milner.

So far, Thiago has almost been exclusively at no.6, but tonight, he roamed more as a no.8, often actually appearing like he was playing in a Roberto Firmino-esque false-9 position, especially in the second-half.

Jurgen Klopp seems to think he could have done more, as you can see in the comment below tweeted by journalist Paul Gorst:

Klopp on Thiago: "We played a slightly different positions, Milly and Gini worked well as No.6 Thiago can do much better than tonight but it was an important step. He came late, was ill, injured then playing in a decisive position. We played him higher up the pitch." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 28, 2021

Although we want Thiago to cut out his Paul Scholes-esque tackling, we loved his performance, especially in the headband, second-half.

In the Premier League, you need some size and bulk anchoring the midfield, and we’d much rather his beautiful passes are used closer to the opposition net.

It seems like most of the Liverpool fans on Twitter agree!

Gini at 6. Thiago at 8. These two were very good tonight! pic.twitter.com/23FZwTkTUA — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 28, 2021

Thiago in the 8 in front of Gini and we finally start playing fútbol pic.twitter.com/vpHijZLkv0 — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) January 28, 2021

Thiago sensational tonight. I pray Klopp plays him further forward from now on. So, so good. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 28, 2021

Thiago is some player, although your cousin on Facebook thinks he’s the reason for Liverpool's recent poor form so who knows really? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 28, 2021

Balance of the team looks better with Thiago operating further forward and Wijnaldum in the No 6 role. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 28, 2021

Wow crazy how we played Thiago further forward and Gini deeper and we scored 3🤯🤯🤯🤯 — dave👋 (@fcDavee) January 28, 2021