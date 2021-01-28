Latest on Keita & Jota’s fitness as Liverpool prepare to welcome duo back

In the build-up to Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Spurs, Jurgen Klopp provided a couple of positive fitness updates on Joel Matip and captain Jordan Henderson.

The duo are expected to make their returns in London on Thursday night after taking part in several training sessions this week.

But there was a noticeable lack of news on the fronts of both Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, who have been injured for over a month now.

Our No.8 picked up a fresh concern in Liverpool’s 7-0 triumph over Crystal Palace in December and hasn’t been seen since, whereas the summer signing picked up a knee injury earlier this month.

MORE: Jose Mourinho explains why he’s not friends with Jurgen Klopp

Jota’s return is fairly straightforward, with Jurgen Klopp saying just last week that the Portugal star is only ‘a few weeks’ away – meaning he’ll be training again in February.

Keita’s situation is interesting – the latest update from the boss arrived in the first week of the new year when he said ‘it’s not a big injury’, but we’re yet to see the midfielder at the AXA Centre almost a month down the line.

Based on what Klopp has said about both players, it is our opinion that Liverpool fans can expect both Jota and Keita to be available again at some point in February.