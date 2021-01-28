Manchester City enter race for Liverpool-linked Brazilian wonderkid – report

Liverpool will face competition from Manchester City for the signing of Brazilian starlet Kayky, according to a report from 90Min.

The Fluminese man is not the only youngster to have attracted interest from City, with teammate Metinha also allegedly being eyed.

As things currently stand, Liverpool and Shakhtar appear to be the main contenders for the attacker’s signature when he turns 18 in the summer.

Given both ourselves’ and City’s propensity for tracking the best Brazilian talent available, we wouldn’t be massively surprised if the Manchester-based side were likewise intrigued by the 17-year-old.

Should reports of our interest in Kayky be accurate, however, we’d like to think that the Reds hold the upper hand against our Premier League rivals by virtue of having our foot through the door first.

Having already signed promising stopper Marcelo Pitaluga, the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A prodigy would have company in the club’s exciting youth setup.

Until more reliable sources turn up, we’d be hesitant to jump on the bandwagon in confirming Liverpool’s pursuit of the highly-rated Brazilian.

Nonetheless, we certainly wouldn’t turn our noses up at the chance to further bolster our roster of young talent, as Jurgen Klopp and co. look to safeguard the side’s future.