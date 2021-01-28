Joel Matip brought off to hand Liverpool second major defensive blow

Joel Matip has, once again, added to Liverpool’s injury woes this term, after been brought off at the start of the second-half.

The latest setback from the Cameroonian has forced Klopp to bring on Academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips, for the remainder of the game, alongside captain Jordan Henderson.

All three #LFC centre-backs and the emergency centre-back are now injured. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 28, 2021

Nat Phillips is on for Matip for the second half — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 28, 2021

With Fabinho having been ruled out prior to the tie’s commencement, the news will come as a major blow to Jurgen Klopp, who could potentially face life without his remaining senior and fourth choice centre-backs for the next handful of games.

Liverpool will have to contend with a gruelling run of fixtures including in-form West Ham, Manchester City and former boss Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester before the Champions League knockout stage comes about.

With the Brazilian’s injury reportedly minor, it’s possible that we could have our No.3 back in the centre of defence before the upcoming clash with David Moyes’ Hammers this Sunday.

There’s no telling yet, however, how long we could be without our ever-unreliable Matip.

It’s difficult to put into words how frustrating the club’s current situation is, particularly with the hierarchy unwilling to provide the funds for an emergency purchase to get us through the remainder of the season.