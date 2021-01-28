Mo Salah set to join elite band of Reds if he scores against Spurs

Mo Salah will become the fifth Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in four consecutive seasons, if he scores tonight against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, as reported by Liverpoolfc.com.

It’s a remarkable record for the current Premier League top scorer, who we feel at times can be extremely underappreciated by neutrals and some of the fanbase.

Admittedly, in a team filled to the brim with stars – a scenario we haven’t been used to up until recently – it can be easy to forgot the individual brilliance of certain players.

Having registered 113 goals in 180 appearances (across all competitions) – five away from Ian St. John’s record of 118 – there’s no question about the elite status of our Egyptian forward.

Though it’s not something we can bear to think about, we can only imagine that Salah will climb even higher up the rankings by the time he reaches the end of his current contract at Anfield.

That being said, we’d expect the 28-year-old to extend his stay in Merseyside, on the basis of prior communications with the media.

As the absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have shown us, this Liverpool side thrives when it has its elite unit of players altogether – we wouldn’t want to see it break apart anytime soon.