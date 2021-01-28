Oh Dear… Some Liverpool fans can’t see Fabinho in training pics and fear Brazilian injured

We’d say that right now, the one player the team absolutely cannot deal with being injured is Fabinho!

The Brazilian has become the lynchpin of our defence and we’re relying on him to get us through until the end of the season – given it looks like we’re not going to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back.

But today, many fans have noticed that Fabinho was maybe not part of training at Leyton Orient’s ground this morning, as Jurgen Klopp’s team prepares for Spurs…

Or at least it doesn’t appear that way…

One supporter though reckons the 27-year-old is just sat on the bench in the corner – which would be quite odd in itself – but would hopefully mean there’s nothing untoward!

We haven’t heard anything from the club or any proper correspondents – and are hoping this is a case of the internet just being very internety.

Come on Fab – be alright please!