(Photo) Thiago get his head wrapped up after collision with Spurs player

Posted by
(Photo) Thiago get his head wrapped up after collision with Spurs player

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara had to head down the tunnel in the second-half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Spurs.

The Spaniard endured a clash with an opposition player and looked hurt as he lay on the turf.

But a few short moments later and Thiago emerged from the changing room with a bandage wrapped around his head.

One thing is for sure, if it wasn’t already easy enough to identify the No.6 – the big white wrapping around his dome made it even easier!

Take a look at the photo below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top