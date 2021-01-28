Shakhtar intensity efforts to sign Brazil starlet as Liverpool make a move – report

Shakhtar Donestsk have reportedly upped their bid for Fluminense youngster Kayky after learning about Liverpool’s interest in the attacker.

According to Paulo Brito, who is said to be a top source for transfer news relating to the Brazilian outfit, the Ukrainian champions don’t want to miss out on the hotshot.

The reported interest from Liverpool has forced Shakhtar to re-think their strategy and they’re now said to be looking to establish stronger relationships with Kayky’s family and coaches.

Going into a bit more detail, the journalist also claims the Reds have drawn up career plans for teenager, as they did with Marcelo Pitaluga, and have requested more information from Fluminense.

As noted by Brito, Liverpool are more attractive in paper than Shakhtar, but an initial move to Ukraine has proven to be a popular route into Europe for some young Brazilians.

It’s always exciting when the Reds are linked with players who are showing promise from a young age and have evidently generated interest elsewhere.

The Shakhtar link is interesting – they do have a habit of snatching up talented players from Brazil, so it all lines up thus far. One to keep an eye on, Reds.