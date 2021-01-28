(Video) Atkinson and VAR totally screw LFC by ruling out great Salah goal after missing Dier wrestling Bobby

VAR giveth and VAR taketh away – that was the case for Liverpool against Spurs on Thursday night as the Reds saw a goal by Mo Salah chalked off.

But in the first-half, we were given a little brush of luck as an early strike by Son Heung-min was disallowed for offside.

Any good fortune was removed in the second-half, though, as Salah had his goal unfairly ruled out after a VAR review concluded Bobby Firmino controlled the ball with his hand in the build-up play.

It did strike the Brazilian’s arm, but the slowed down video didn’t show how much he was being roughed up by Spurs’ Eric Dier.

We don’t think it was intentional and therefore shouldn’t have been given as a foul.

Take a look at the video below (via RMC):

