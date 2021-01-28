(Video) Buzzing Mane playfights with cameraman after Liverpool win

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane was in fantastic spirits after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Spurs on Thursday night.

It was actually the champions’ first Premier League win of 2021, with goals by the Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the aforementioned man himself!

Immediately after the game, BT Sport took a camera onto the pitch and Mane, still buzzing from the result and goal, opted to playfight with the cameraman.

A lovely little nothing-moment from the post-match, but the sort of content we love to see – the lads enjoying themselves again!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

