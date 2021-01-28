(Video) Firmino fires Liverpool ahead after deadly Mane cross

Bobby Firmino broke the deadlock just before the half-time whistle to put Liverpool on top of the tie with Tottenham, scoring the club’s first league goal since the 1-1 draw with West Brom in late-December.

Despite chances coming thick and fast via Sadio Mane, the Reds’ opener followed a dangerous low cross from the Senegalese, which was duly converted at close-range from our No.9.

It’s well-deserved for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have proven to be a considerable threat on the break and would have opened the scoring earlier but for some great keeping by Hugo Lloris.

We don’t know about you, Reds, but we’ve personally never been so pleased to see a tap-in goal.

You can watch the goal below, courtesy of RMC and BT Sport:

Deadlock broken just before half-time! 🔓 Sadio Mane sets it up perfectly for Roberto Firmino to tap home… What a pass from Jordan Henderson in the build-up 👏 pic.twitter.com/tAw48KE7FY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021