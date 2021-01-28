(Video) Jurgen Klopp delivers deadpan two-word Joel Matip injury update after Spurs win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man after the Reds’ 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, but that of course had very little to do with the result.

Defender Joel Matip was unable to finish the game, coming off at half-time and being replaced by Nat Phillips.

It was far from ideal – and certainly worrying to see – but the solid performance of the Englishman will have filled Klopp with some confidence.

The boss provided a not-so-positive update on Matip after the game, simply providing a two-word response to a question about the centre-half – but it’s all he really needed to say.

Take a look at the video:

