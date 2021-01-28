(Video) Klopp sounds gutted about Joel Matip as anxious wait for injury news begins

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp didn’t sound too happy when talking about Joel Matip in his post-match interview with BT Sport’s Des Kelly.

The Cameroonian was forced off at the end of the first-half and replaced by Nat Phillips.

The Englishman did well alongside makeshift centre-half Jordan Henderson in the end, which is a positive to take into upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool fans will have to wait to discover the true extent of Matip’s fitness, though – but if Klopp’s reaction is anything to go off then it won’t be good news, sadly.

Take a look at the video below (BT Sport):

"What I saw today was who we are." "It was a massive fight, and the football obviously on top of that." "I saw a lot of things I wanted to see, yes." 🎙 A delighted Jurgen Klopp's shares his post-match thoughts with @TheDesKelly… pic.twitter.com/EOMv0NzjjQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021