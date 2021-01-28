(Video) Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo dedicates goal to Sol Bamba

Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo, currently on loan at Cardiff City, scored an important goal for the Championship side in their 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday night.

Taking to Instagram some time after the game, the 23-year-old dedicated the strike to team-mate Sol Bamba, who is currently being treated for cancer.

‘We fight with you brother, that goal was for you,’ Ojo said in the touching post – with hundreds of football fans flooding the comments with similar sentiments.

The goal itself was well-taken, with the on-loan Liverpool star reacting quickly to a pacey cross into the Barnsley box.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):