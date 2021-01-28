(Video) Mane and Salah combine to create glorious chance No.10 should really score

Liverpool were looking a lot better than they had of late in the first-half of the Premier League clash with Spurs away from home.

The Reds were capable of making chances, but whether it was because finishing was lacking or Hugo Lloris was just on top of his game – the lads just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane combined to produce a glorious chance toward the latter stages of the half, but our No.10’s finish was lacking a clinical nature and the score-line remained goalless.

Thankfully, Bobby Firmino struck just before the whistle to put us ahead!

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):