(Video) Mane scuffs 1-on-1 after superb first-time ball from Salah

Sadio Mane wasted a clear goalscoring opportunity after being put 1-on-1 with Hugo Lloris following a brilliant first-time pass from fellow forward Mo Salah.

The Reds started brightly in the first-half, with the game kept level after VAR overturned what appeared to be the opening goal from Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min.

As the Twitter user below aptly remarks, it’s yet another reminder that our Egyptian is nowhere near as selfish as some neutrals make him out to be.

It’s a rare missed chance for our No.10 but we’re sure the Senegalese will take full advantage of the next one that comes his way.

