(Video) Mane scuffs 1-on-1 after superb first-time ball from Salah

Sadio Mane wasted a clear goalscoring opportunity after being put 1-on-1 with Hugo Lloris following a brilliant first-time pass from fellow forward Mo Salah.

The Reds started brightly in the first-half, with the game kept level after VAR overturned what appeared to be the opening goal from Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min.

As the Twitter user below aptly remarks, it’s yet another reminder that our Egyptian is nowhere near as selfish as some neutrals make him out to be.

It’s a rare missed chance for our No.10 but we’re sure the Senegalese will take full advantage of the next one that comes his way.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

I was told Salah is selfish and doesn't pass to Mane. What is this? pic.twitter.com/VkmuM3VR3K — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) January 28, 2021