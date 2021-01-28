(Video) Physio explains why Van Dijk update is a “very positive indicator”

Football injury and rehab expert Dr. Raj offered some fascinating insight into Virgil van Dijk’s recovery efforts, explaining how the defender only needing surgery on his ACL is a “very positive indicator”.

The Dutchman has been out of action for the Reds since suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage during the Merseyside derby in October.

The latest update on the No.4 seems to be extremely positive, potentially leaving the door open for a return toward the end of the season.

Of course, if things are looking vaguely tight around the latter end of the term, we’d much prefer that Van Dijk wasn’t rushed back to the pitch at the risk of aggravating his injury.

As desperately as we miss the centre-half’s presence in the back four, we can’t afford to lose him for the start of the next season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 3CB Performance: