(Video) Thiago highlights the insanity of English football

Thiago Alcantara has lauded the “insane” but pleasurable style of football played in the Premier League.

The Spanish international had been asked about the main differences in the nature of the game across various divisions; our No.6 highlighted the tactical style of La Liga, the quick counters in Germany, and the “insane” rhythm of the English league.

Premier League football is truly like nothing else, which is very much part of the attraction for the globe’s top stars – the 29-year-old’s latest statement only further serves that point.

Just listening to Thiago talk about his broad experience in the sport, you can’t help but feel enthralled by his passion for the game.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:28), courtesy of BT Sport:

