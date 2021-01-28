(Video) Trent capitalises on Lloris error to extend Liverpool’s lead with thunderous goal

Get in! Liverpool were able to extend their lead to 2-0 against Spurs on Thursday night through an unlikely source – Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back capitalised on a poor save by Hugo Lloris to hammer home a shot from just inside the penalty area.

It was his first goal of the season and Liverpool’s second in five games!

Sadio Mane created the initial chance but a tame short on goal was spilled out by Lloris, before Trent latched onto the loose ball.

Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sport):

