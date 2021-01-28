(Video) Two minutes of Klopp’s Liverpool pressing like absolute animals

There’s been lots said about Liverpool’s struggles recently. The lack of centre-backs has caused issues, as has poor finishing and a clear lack of ideas and therefore confidence in the final third.

But when you consider that Pep Lijnders once proudly and rightly claimed ‘our identity is intensity,’ compared with the tempo we’ve mostly used in our past seven games – there is an issue.

Below, you’ll see a video that shows Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at its absolute best: ferocious, hunting in packs, smart, feisty and everything in between.

At EOTK, we reckon we need to see a little more of it – although in fairness – it’s hard to press so manically when the other team literally let you have the ball!

Liverpool FC – Pressing Intensity pic.twitter.com/BLbXYKREts — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) January 27, 2021