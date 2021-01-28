(Videos) Rival watch: Pickford calamity and United shocked at Old Trafford

With Manchester United facing league strugglers Sheffield United, and Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton a win away from leapfrogging Liverpool into the top four, chances are many of us weren’t expecting what followed.

Having been a while since once of the title contenders were shocked in the league, Sheffield United decided to step up to the plate and take home a highly unexpected 2-1 victory at Old Trafford to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from regaining the top spot.

Elsewhere, Leicester grabbed an equaliser via a low drive from range, courtesy of Youri Tielemans, which Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford palmed into his own net.

Some surprise results there, particularly in Manchester, which will have helped reduce the gap between the top spots and Liverpool, as the Reds enter the second-half of the season tonight against Tottenham.

Though it is the season for odd results, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have to take the good moments from their FA Cup defeat to United into this evening’s game and build on them if we hope to put aside our recent poor form and earn a first league win since mid-December.

At this stage of the season, the kind of result the club achieves in London will be a good indication of whether we’re still able to defend our title or are in for a top four battle.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of BT Sport:

