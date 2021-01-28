Wijnaldum contract situation has ‘gotten really, really complicated’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Gini Wijnaldum is continuing to consider his future, in light of Liverpool’s prior contract offer in December, in an interview with Anfield Watch.

With his current terms set to expire in the summer, the Dutchman is nearing a reality in which he no longer has to pull on the famous red shirt.

“I’m told that in the last few weeks the situation has gotten really, really complicated with Gini Wijnaldum,” the Sky News reporter said. “He’s not convinced about the economical part but also about what the project is going to be in the future and what his personal life and family want. It is really difficult at the moment but I think in February we will have a decision.”

“I love Wijnaldum, he’s a fantastic player who has everything. He’s a good runner, he’s a fighter, he has good quality, he scores goals and he’s a winner,” Romano added. “They need to try and convince him to stay but I’m also respectful of Liverpool’s situation because we have to understand in this moment clubs are losing a lot of money which is an issue in terms of salaries and what they can offer.”

The ongoing pandemic has complicated the finances for many clubs in Europe, particularly those outside of the Premier League who cannot fall back on the English top division’s considerable TV deal.

Sides like Barcelona, who are rather reliant on matchday income and the revenue generated by their world-famous museum, have been hit hard.

As such, one has to wonder – beyond financial compensation – what allure the Spanish outfit possesses.

Even should the La Liga giant persuade Wijnaldum to join with his compatriot, Ronald Koeman, at the Camp Nou (that’s if the Dutchman manages to keep his role beyond the presidential reshuffle), the club will hardly have the funds to instantly improve the team.

Our No.5 would be part of a new project, rather than a competitive side capable of challenging for major honours, as Liverpool arguably remain, current form aside.

Of course, a player of the 30-year-old’s calibre would, we imagine, attract more than just the Catalans, though one would suspect that the former Newcastle man would not settle for less.