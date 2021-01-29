Adrian could depart in January with LFC unwilling to extend contract

Liverpool will not extend goalkeeper Adrian’s stay at Anfield, with the club reportedly open to the prospect of the Spaniard leaving before the winter window closes on Monday, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Having lost his position as understudy to Alisson Becker to Academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher, the former West Ham star is facing a struggle for minutes.

El canterano del #Betis Adrián San Miguel y el Liverpool buscan una salida en este mercado de enerohttps://t.co/k4fm3p7nZp — Estadio Deportivo (@Estadio_ED) January 29, 2021

The 34-year-old has been a reliable, if not quite faultless, servant for the club over the last two seasons, coming under fire for some costly mistakes, most notably during the Reds’ 3-2 defeat at Anfield to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last year.

Adrian’s departure would likely point to the eventuality of the club bringing a player in during the same window, an increasingly likely scenario given our current defensive crisis.

It’s a report to take with a pinch of salt, given the nature of the source, but we can’t really see how the shotstopper will be able to fight his way back into consideration without injuries spreading to both Alisson and Kelleher.

The Irishman has proved to be stellar cover for our No.1 since Jurgen Klopp gave him the nod for Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League group stage victory over Ajax.

The reality, of course, is if Adrian leaving frees up space for the club to register a new signing for the remainder of the season, we doubt the boss will hesitate to sanction the move.