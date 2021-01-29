‘Glimpse of hope’ that Matip’s injury isn’t too serious ahead of scan

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-West Ham presser that there is a “glimpse of hope” that Joel Matip’s injury won’t be too severe, with the defender yet to go for a scan.

The Cameroonian suffered an issue with his ankle during last night’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham, which took the German’s side back into the top four spots.

“There is still a glimpse of hope that it’s not that serious,” the former Dortmund coach said. “We still don’t have the final result because the scan didn’t happen yet – we’ll know more in three or four hours.”

The club already faced a precarious balancing act with just one senior centre-back remaining in the form of uber-injury prone Joel Matip and a converted midfielder in Fabinho.

With both having succumbed to injury, (the former being left out of the matchday squad as a precaution), the calls for Liverpool to dip into the transfer market have become near deafening, and rightly so.

Klopp says Matip is out for the game at West Ham, and Fabinho too. "With Joel there are still a glimpses of hope it is not too serious though. "Fabinho no chance for weekend." — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 29, 2021

Jordan Henderson did remarkably well in the heart of defence for Klopp, but it’s hardly a solution that we can go with long-term, particularly if the goal remains to attempt some form of title defence.

It would appear that the mood around the club has changed in regard to the prospect of bringing in defensive reinforcements following the latest injury updates, which would suggest that the Reds will enjoy some activity in the window before it closes on Monday.