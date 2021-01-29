Half-time fight in Spurs dressing room last night saw Aurier storm out of London Stadium

Liverpool were the far, far better team last night – beating Spurs 3-1 at the London Stadium – and it appears our dominance caused some serious issues for our opposition…

According to the Mail, Spurs players blamed Serge Aurier for letting Sadio Mane in on goal in the opening minute, and then in the final seconds of the first-half, which led to Roberto Firmino’s goal.

He was subbed by Jose Mourinho, and promptly stormed out of the ground in a huff!

It didn’t do Spurs much good, as we were immediately on the front foot in the second-half as well – and they only got back in the game via a one in a hundred wonderstrike from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

This win and performance should be used by Liverpool as a booster for the rest of the season.

We had a drab run of luck, but last night, it clicked – and we earned a much-needed, well-deserved three points.

Nothing but the same again will be expected on Sunday as the Reds face an in-form West Ham.