Jack Grealish loved one aspect of Liverpool’s performance last night…

Jack Grealish made sure to congratulate Trent Alexander-Arnold on his marvellous performance last night.

Trent scored and assisted to help put Spurs to bed at the London Stadium. It was 3-1 but could have been a bigger scoreline, on reflection of our domination.

Grealish, who himself is enjoying a wonderful campaign and plays with Trent for England, posted a message on his Instagram which you can see below.

We love watching Grealish play and would happily have him at Anfield next season. He gets fans off seats and would offer us something tasty in a midfield three. Aston Villa though would charge £80m plus and we think our money is better spent elsewhere, all things consdered!