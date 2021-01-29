Jamie Carragher hits Twitter with brilliant birthday tweet

Jamie Carragher thumbed a celebratory tweet after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham, jokingly hoping that Jurgen Klopp would invite him to return to the side in light of the club’s injury updates.

Joel Matip added to the Reds’ injury woes, with the former Dortmund coach suggesting that the Cameroonian had damaged his ankle ligament during the tie.

Big win for @LFC & a lovely birthday present for yours truly 😎 only way it can be topped is if Jurgen texts me tonight to get to Kirkby tomorrow 👀🤞🏻#TOTLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 28, 2021

With the extent of Fabinho’s injury still yet to be revealed, Klopp faces an uphill battle with the side set to face the likes of Manchester City and Leicester in the upcoming weeks.

Ideally, the Liverpool hierarchy will finally sanction some involvement in the transfer window to get us through the remainder of the season with a stop-gap transfer.

We can only hope that our No.3 won’t be out of action for too long, but defensive reinforcements will likely be more than necessary should Matip’s setback prove to be long-term.

The club have four days to act before the transfer window shuts on Monday; late as it is, there are options that we can pursue before the deadline.

We at the EOTK are not expecting a world-class talent to be brought in, but it should be possible to arrange some kind of a loan deal or free transfer in order to ensure that we’re not completely devoid of options going into the second-half of the season.

Worst comes to worst, Klopp can always take Carragher up on his offer!