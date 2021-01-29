Klopp ‘pressing’ Mbappe camp hard for Anfield switch

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly “pressing Kylian Mbappe’s entourage” in a bid to convince the World Cup-winner to join Liverpool in the summer, according to The Canal +’s Late Football Club show (via GFFN).

The French superstar is considering extending his current contract with PSG, with the Ligue 1 leaders desperate to keep the 22-year-old in Paris in the face of interest from all over Europe.

Given the financial ramifications of COVID-19, there are few sides in world football who would be able to afford the likely astronomical asking price, not to mention the player’s considerable wage demands.

With prior speculation on the matter suggesting that the Reds would have to part ways with one of our star forwards to free up space, (and funds, one might imagine), we can’t see the club sanctioning such a move anytime soon.

Having been reminded of the brilliance of our front-three most recently in the latest 3-1 romp of Tottenham, it’s clear that Liverpool would be best served by holding on to our key stars for as long as possible.

There’s no telling the kind of impact Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure will have on Klopp’s side, as such, we’d be hesitant to encourage any further losses.