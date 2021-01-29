Liverpool ‘considering’ move for USA captain says Pete O’Rourke

Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Liverpool are “considering” bringing in Aaron Long on loan as a stop-gap solution for the club’s defensive injury woes.

With the Reds awaiting a further update on the severity of Joel Matip’s injury, it would appear that the hierarchy’s stance on bringing in defensive reinforcements has changed.

Liverpool are considering a loan move for USA captain Aaron Long to solve their growing defensive problems. #LFC #NYRB #newyorkredbulls — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 29, 2021

The 28-year-old currently plies his trade for the New York Red Bulls, with the Merseyside-based side said to be assessing the possibility of a short-term loan move whilst the MLS remains suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the American football league set to resume in April, it would offer a potentially perfect solution to Jurgen Klopp’s men, who could face several weeks without their remaining senior centre-half.

West Ham were reportedly interesting in bringing the defender to London last year, though the Bulls were not keen on letting Long leave at the time.

It’s a move that would arguably benefit both Liverpool and the MLS side this time around, however, allowing the centre-back to maintain match fitness before the football resumes in the United States.

We’ll need to have a clearer idea of how long we’ll be without Fabinho and Matip on our end, of course, in order to ensure that we wouldn’t be left without cover by the time the American international returned to New York.