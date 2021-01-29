Liverpool fans react to ludicrous suggestion to bring back ex-defender

Discussing Liverpool’s dire injury crisis in defence, the BT Sport panel’s discussion around the possibility of the Reds re-signing former centre-half Martin Skrtel attracted a great deal of attention from the club’s fans, as reported by Caught Offside.

The Slovakian was a solid if not overly cultured defender, and would have perhaps been an ideal temporary fit, but for the ‘small’ matter of a ruptured Achilles.

The reaction of fans online, as one could imagine, was to express the hilarity of the pundits’ mention of the 36-year-old, who was released from Turkish side Basaksehir following the freak injury sustained in December.

While we appreciate the need for a defender to be brought in during the winter window is serious, it’s difficult not to picture the hilariously ludicrous scenario of bringing in another sidelined centre-half to add to our mounting injury list.

All jokes aside, the club clearly cannot afford to remain reluctant to enter the transfer market following injuries to our remaining defensive options (Academy graduates excluded).

With only a few days left to go, however, it’ll be a nerve-wracking time for Liverpool fans anxiously waiting for the hierarchy to identify a suitable stop-gap solution to our current crisis.

Pundits on BT just mentioned Martin Skrtel cause he’s a free agent 🙄 — #CHAMP19NS* (@mrdanielfriell) January 28, 2021

Whoever messaged BT about getting Skrtel this season needs to get there head tested! One he’s an absolute liability plus he’s had his contract cancelled as he’s out for the rest of the season with an injury!! — Lewis 🖐🏻✋🏻✋🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻 (@lewieblue) January 28, 2021