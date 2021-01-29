Falk reveals €40m+ release clause for Liverpool-linked Bundesliga defender

Christian Falk confirmed that Bundesliga star Ibrahima Konate’s release clause – upwards of €40m – is set to kick in during the summer, with Liverpool one of several clubs “informed and interested”.

Given the general understanding that the Reds are set for a relatively busy summer transfer window, we’d expect there to be a great deal of interest in the Frenchman for such a low price in today’s market.

With Liverpool struggling immensely with the continued absences of starting centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, bringing in another defender come the season end would make a great deal of sense going forward.

It has been a bit of a freak year in terms of injuries, with Gomez sustaining an long-term injury on international duty shortly after our No.4 suffered ACL damage.

While we wouldn’t expect to see such a scenario be repeated the next term, it’s prudent for the club to invest in another quality defender given the sheer unreliability of Joel Matip’s fitness levels.

A meeting in the Champions League Last 16 with RB Leipzig sadly means that an early switch in January is off the cards, but we’d happily take a centre-half of Konate’s calibre in the summer.