Liverpool ‘likely’ to be back in for Sven Botman to relieve defensive crisis

Liverpool could move for the signing of Lille’s Sven Botman following injuries sustained by Joel Matip and Fabinho, as reported by Sunday World (via the Express).

The Reds had been previously linked to the highly-rated Dutchman, though denied any interest in the centre-back at the time.

In light of recent injury updates – particularly with our Cameroonian defender’s latest setback appearing to be somewhat serious – the club could very well be prepared to change its mind on the matter of January transfers.

Despite the Tottenham victory providing a much-welcome injection of hope into Liverpool’s season, it’s abundantly clear to all that defensive reinforcements are desperately needed – and that was before the injuries to our remaining, genuine options at the back!

READ MORE: Rule clarification proves Atkinson utterly wrong in Firmino handball call

From Eder Militao to Shkodran Mustafi, we’ve seen the side being linked to a number of names that could easily do a good enough job standing-in for our starting centre-backs.

Possessing certain characteristics that have drawn comparisons to our own Dutch colossus, Virgil van Dijk – from his strength on the ball to a proficiency in delivering cross-field passes – the 21-year-old would represent an exciting prospect for Jurgen Klopp to mould.

Given the financial struggles plaguing Ligue 1 at this moment in time, as a result of the pandemic, the club would likely be able to arrange a cut-price deal for the former Ajax youngster.