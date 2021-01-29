Reds identify USA captain as ideal stop-gap signing, according to ‘Liverpool source’

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing USA captain Aaron Long to Merseyside, with the defender available for a short-term loan, as claimed by Football Insider.

The club are looking into the possibility of bringing in a stop-gap signing to cover for potentially long-term absentee Joel Matip, who suffered ankle ligament damage in the 3-1 victory over Tottenham last night.

With Fabinho having been left out of the matchday squad as a precautionary measure and set to miss out on the Reds’ upcoming clash against West Ham, Liverpool’s season is in danger of being completely derailed.

The 28-year-old would be a particularly ideal solution for the club hierarchy, with purse-strings having been tightened in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We wouldn’t expect the side to be making a big-money move any time soon, of course, so a short-term loan would be the most preferable solution, we’d imagine, for the ownership.

With four days left until the transfer window closes, we can’t afford to continue the rest of the season with only Academy graduates and Jordan Henderson available as our centre-back options.