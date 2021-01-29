Thiago hits Twitter after finally picking up a win as a starting Red

Thiago had won two games with Liverpool prior to last night, against Chelsea and Aston Villa, but both came when he arrived off the bench at half-time.

Versus Spurs yesterday, the Spaniard played almost 80 minutes and impressed throughout – making chances in a more advanced role ahead of James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

His creativity shone through, and he was involved in Mo Salah’s incorrectly disallowed goal.

The Spaniard tweeted #YNWA in response to Jordan Henderson’s motivational message post-match, and fans loved it:

We hope now that we’ve got Thiago’s position sorted for the coming games. We like Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson (if he isn’t playing in defence) at no.6, with the Spaniard in a freer role that allows him to link up more easily with our wonderful attackers.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino definitely appreciated Thiago’s passing – and this relationship could be a catalyst for a strong run of form – we hope.