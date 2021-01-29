(Video) Kane appears to back into Henderson in trademark move; injures himself in the process

Harry Kane suffered a double ankle injury from two separate occasions, one following a challenge from Thiago Alcantara, and the second involving a tangle with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The Spurs forward appeared to be considering re-enacting his trademark move this season, checking back on our No.14 behind him, whilst the ball was in flight, and then turning his back into the Reds’ midfielder-turned-defender.

Admittedly, the England skipper didn’t quite get the chance to complete the move, taking a tumble to the turf after losing his footing.

Usually Kane tends to fully back into a player watching the ball and then hold his position with an arched back, which didn’t quite occur in this situation.

As such, we can probably give the Englishman the benefit of the doubt here in what appears to be an above-board tussle for possession.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

This is how Kane done is ankle… trademark glance to see where the defender is and then back in to them… pic.twitter.com/FkBeAXafWF — ً (@LosoLFC) January 28, 2021