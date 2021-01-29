(Video) Klopp ‘not picky’ on emergency signing but admits LFC needs to find the right man

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 victory away to Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he wasn’t “picky” on the kind of signing the club need to make before the transfer window closes, though he did add that it would have to be the “right player”.

With news of Fabinho’s precautionary removal from the matchday squad further compounded by the potentially long-term injury to Joel Matip, the Reds now face a battle against time to arrange the arrival of defensive reinforcements.

While Klopp already faced an uphill battle to hold on to the title with his prior options, (as remarkable a replacement Fabinho proved to be at the back for our sidelined starting duo), the latest injury updates have made it clear that bringing in a centre-half is no longer optional.

To avoid acting in the transfer market now would go well beyond negligence on the part of the club hierarchy.

