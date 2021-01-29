(Video) Klopp offers hope of January signing as injuries mount: ‘We will try’

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool “will try” to bring in a new centre-back before the transfer window closes on Monday, following injuries sustained by Joel Matip and Fabinho.

With the former facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the side are currently out of senior centre-halves, leaving Klopp with the option of fielding skipper Jordan Henderson in the back four alongside one of the Academy graduates.

“We will try. But there’s nothing to say until something happens, so we will see,” the German told journalists in his pre-match presser. “We try to do the right things. If that’s possible, we will do it, if not, then not.”

Matip is yet to undergo a scan to determine the severity of his injury, though it is expected that the 29-year-old will be out of action for the near future.

With Klopp confirming that Fabinho will likewise miss the Reds’ upcoming trip to the London stadium to face in-form side West Ham, the club’s current defensive options are looking more than strained.

The solid performance of the captain in the heart of defence will certainly mean that our No.14 will keep his centre-back spot for the weekend fixture, with one of Rhys Williams or Nathaniel Phillips set to start beside him.

Going forward, however, Liverpool cannot expect to mount a successful title defence with the limited options they have remaining.

You can watch the clip below:

