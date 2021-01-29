(Video) Trent back to his best: Alexander-Arnold’s phenomenal display v Spurs

Trent Alexander-Arnold, by his own otherworldly standards, has struggled in 2020/21.

The Scouser put in an especially poor performance v Burnley in the Premier League, but made up for it last night with a stunning outing at the London Stadium.

Trent scored a delicious goal and registered an assist, with his passing sublime throughout.

He looked quick, dangerous in the opposition half and performed like a playmaker from deep again.

When he plays like this, no other right-back (although that’s not really what he is, or does) can get anywhere near him.

Well done, lad.