(Video) Wijnaldum skins Lamela with brilliant double-turn

In a glorious clip captured on Liverpool’s official TikTok account, Gini Wijnaldum reclaims possession for Liverpool before spinning Erik Lamela twice on the ball to break free of the Argentine’s press during the 3-1 victory over Tottenham last night.

The Dutchman’s future remains up in the air, with the club still awaiting an answer on the latest offering of terms provided.

As is well-demonstrated in the video below, the No.5 is incredibly strong in possession, a trait that often goes under the radar in games.

Should Wijnaldum depart the club in the summer, it’s something that we will miss going forward, not to mention his sheer durability in comparison to the more brittle nature of some of our other midfielders.

We can only hope that when we receive an answer in February – as has been predicted by Fabrizio Romano – it’ll be to extend his current stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official TikTok account:

One of countless clips you can bookmark for every time someone says “it’s time for Gini to go.” pic.twitter.com/FzJvpLR4P1 — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) January 29, 2021