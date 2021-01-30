Eder Militao loan now impossible; but LFC have monitored fellow Brazilian Gleison Bremer

Liverpool have been scouting Torino’s 23-year-old central defender Gleison Bremer, claims James Pearce in the Athletic.

The chances of us now securing Eder Militao from Real Madrid on loan however, before the deadline closes on February are zero, as injuries mean the Spanish giants need him.

“The progress of Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer has been monitored closely by recruitment staff in recent months but so far there’s been no official approach from Liverpool,” Pearce writes.

“Real Madrid’s Eder Militao has been repeatedly linked with a move to Merseyside but the current situation at the Bernabeu makes that a non-starter. The Brazilian started against Alaves last weekend with Sergio Ramos and Nacho both sidelined.”

EOTK understands the club is working tirelessly to bring someone in – although in reality, it should have been sorted before the end of the window – given Joel Matip’s proneness to injury.

The window closes on Sunday night, and by that time, we reckon Liverpool will have signed a stop-gap – but not a glamorous Brazilian and more likely a current Premier League backup we can secure on a no-thrills loan.

The player only really needs to be of a slightly higher level than Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips for it to be a success – and who knows – if Matip’s ankle injury isn’t too serious – perhaps the new arrival can partner Joel and Fabinho can move back into no.6…