Jurgen Klopp issues worrying injury update on Joe Gomez as LFC scramble for a centre-back

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would be “positively surprised” if Joe Gomez made a return to the pitch this season, as reported by the Echo.

The Liverpool defender has been sidelined since rupturing his patella tendon on international duty, shortly after Virgil van Dijk was ruled out for the long-term with damage to his ACL.

“Will he be available this season? When does the season end, May? It will be close at least, I would say,” the German said. “I don’t expect (it) – and I would be positively surprised if he would be back this season, to be honest.”

Considering the latest injury updates on Joel Matip and Fabinho, the former facing another potentially long layoff period after being subbed off during the 3-1 victory against Tottenham on Thursday, the Reds face a race against time to arrange cover before Monday.

Klopp has previously spoken about the need for a little bit of luck for a successful season; a good deal of that is forged through our own endeavours on the pitch, but injuries, of course, operate outside the realm of effort, to a certain degree.

As far as injuries are concerned, Liverpool have had virtually no luck, and now must move quickly in the winter window to bring in a short-term solution.

The latest update on our No.12, whilst not completely unexpected, is no less frustrating, with there being some hope that our starting centre-back duo would return to the pitch at least for the latter end of the second-half of the season.